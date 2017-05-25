Will Michael Oher be back for mandatory minicamp? Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn’t sure

The first week of Carolina Panthers’ organized team activities wrapped up Thursday without a Michael Oher sighting – and with no assurances from head coach Ron Rivera that the offensive tackle would be back for next month’s minicamp.
As the Observer reported this week, Oher’s continued absence from the offseason program is more involved than his eight-month stint in the concussion protocol.
Oher is dealing with personal issues that include his April citation for allegedly shoving an Uber driver to the ground during an early morning altercation in Nashville.
Rivera was asked following Thursday’s practice whether Oher was expected to return for minicamp.
“That’s the only thing that’s mandatory, so we’ll see what happens from that point,” Rivera said. “As it stands, he’s still in the protocol and as I’ve told you guys I’m not going to talk about guys in the protocol anymore.”
Oher, entering his third year with the Panthers, missed the final 13 games last season after complaining of headaches and other post-concussion symptoms.
The Panthers signed free agent Matt Kalil to a five-year, $55.5 million deal to play left tackle, and drafted Western Michigan’s Taylor Moton to compete with Daryl Williams and possibly Oher at right tackle.
