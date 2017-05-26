Alex Armah on nickname, being drafted and how he fits with Panthers’ evolving offense

On this week’s jam-packed episode of “Three and Out with Jourdan Rodrigue,” rookie fullback and sixth-round draft pick Alex Armah sits down one-on-one with Panthers beat reporter Rodrigue.
The versatile fullback, who played on both sides of the ball in high school and in college at West Georgia, finds out about his new nickname and shares some interesting insight on the evolution of the Panthers’ offense and what his role may be in it.
Plus, Rodrigue shares her thoughts on a week of Panthers OTAs, including Kelvin Benjamin’s weight and standout players thus far.
