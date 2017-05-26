Carolina Panthers rookie fullback Alex Armah cites strong family support and work ethic as the reason he was an NFL draft pick.
Carolina Panthers rookie fullback Alex Armah cites strong family support and work ethic as the reason he was an NFL draft pick. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers rookie fullback Alex Armah cites strong family support and work ethic as the reason he was an NFL draft pick. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

May 26, 2017 4:37 PM

Alex Armah on nickname, being drafted and how he fits with Panthers’ evolving offense

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

On this week’s jam-packed episode of “Three and Out with Jourdan Rodrigue,” rookie fullback and sixth-round draft pick Alex Armah sits down one-on-one with Panthers beat reporter Rodrigue.

The versatile fullback, who played on both sides of the ball in high school and in college at West Georgia, finds out about his new nickname and shares some interesting insight on the evolution of the Panthers’ offense and what his role may be in it.

Plus, Rodrigue shares her thoughts on a week of Panthers OTAs, including Kelvin Benjamin’s weight and standout players thus far.

Listen here, or subscribe on iTunes here. Don’t forget to leave a review!

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers veterans a delightful addition for fan Luke Kuechly

Panthers veterans a delightful addition for fan Luke Kuechly 1:07

Panthers veterans a delightful addition for fan Luke Kuechly
Panthers coach Ron Rivera: Criticism of Kelvin Benjamin's conditioning unfair 0:34

Panthers coach Ron Rivera: Criticism of Kelvin Benjamin's conditioning unfair
Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ... 0:52

Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ...

View More Video

Sports Videos