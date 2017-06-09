Michael Oher’s status remains in question with mandatory training camp swiftly approaching.
Carolina Panthers

June 09, 2017 6:59 PM

Michael Oher’s deleted Instagram photo raises still more questions before minicamp

By Jourdan Rodrigue

Much remains unknown about the status of Carolina Panthers tackle Michael Oher this offseason.

Oher is still in the concussion protocol and has been for eight months. Recent legal issues – an alleged assault of an Uber driver in Tennessee that has resulted in a court appearance in July - and his health combined make his presence at next week’s mandatory minicamp a question mark.

Oher posted and deleted a startling Instagram photo on Thursday evening of a set of 10 pill bottles with the caption “All for the brain smh (shaking my head).”

The Observer reached out to Drew Rosenhaus, Oher’s agent, for comment but has not received a response.

The Panthers’ team site released a report Friday afternoon that illustrated that general manager Dave Gettleman did not know whether or not Oher himself posted the photo. Gettleman also told the team site that he flew out to Nashville on May 5 to visit Oher, and the two followed up with each other briefly after the visit but communication since has ceased.

“Our No. 1 priority is a healthy Michael Oher,” said Gettleman. “This is not about football, this is about Michael.”

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

