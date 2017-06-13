More than 8 months after concussion, Panthers’ Michael Oher reports, still not practicing

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher has reported to the team’s mandatory minicamp but wasn’t on the practice field Tuesday.
More than eight months after suffering a concussion during the 2016 season that caused him to miss the final 13 games, Oher is still in the NFL’s three-step concussion protocol.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera has been asked repeatedly if Oher would be present for the mandatory camp that began Tuesday, and most recently said he was not sure. But Tuesday, Oher reported for the minicamp in Charlotte, Rivera said following Tuesday’s practice.
Oher, 31, has spent the past couple of months in Nashville and had cut off communication with the team several days after a May 5 lunch with general manager Dave Gettleman in Nashville.
Oher was scheduled to meet with the Panthers’ doctors, according to a team official.
Rivera did not elaborate on Oher’s situation, other than to confirm he is in Charlotte. As of Tuesday morning, Rivera said he hadn’t spoken to Oher.
Players who are not present for the mandatory minicamp are subject to fines.
Oher also faces legal problems stemming from an altercation with an Uber driver in Nashville. The hearing on his misdemeanor assault charge is in July.
The Panthers signed free agent tackle Matt Kalil to take over Oher’s spot on the left side, and Oher, if healthy, will compete for the starting job at right tackle, along with second-year tackle Daryl Williams and rookie Taylor Moton.
