Latest Carolina Panthers’ coaching hire comes with wealth of connections to team

The Carolina Panthers’ latest hire comes with a wealth of connections to the team in addition to his dozen years of NFL coaching experience.
Ron Turner, hired this week as consultant to the coaching staff, is a former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator who will be expected to work closely with the Panthers offense.
“He’s got a wealth of knowledge as a guy who coached at the NFL and college level for a number of years,” head coach Ron Rivera told Panthers.com.
Coincidentally hired just days before Father’s Day, Turner is the father of assistant quarterbacks coach Cam Turner.
Turner worked with head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on the 2006 Chicago Bears team that went to Super Bowl XLI. During two stints with the Bears, Turner also worked with offensive coordinator Mike Shula, defensive line coach Eric Washington and tight end Greg Olsen.
BIG TEN COACH OF YEAR
Turner served as the Bears’ offensive coordinator twice, and later as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Turner served as a head coach with three college programs: three-plus seasons at Florida International, eight seasons at Illinois and one season at San Jose State.
His high point at Illinois came during the 2001 season, when he led the Illini to the Big Ten conference title and the Sugar Bowl and was named Big Ten coach of the year. Though his 35-57 overall record is the fourth best in program history, Turner only had one other winning season at Illinois, 1999, when the Illini won the MicronPCBowl by a whopping 63-21 score.
Turner is also the brother of Norv Turner, a three-time NFL head coach who resigned as Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator in November. Ron Turner’s son Morgan Turner is the tight ends coach at Stanford, where the Panthers top draft pick, Christian McCaffrey, played.
Turner, originally from California, played wide receiver at the University of the Pacific and Diablo Valley College.
