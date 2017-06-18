Five things we’ve learned about Kelvin Benjamin’s shape, Michael Oher’s future, more

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Carolina Panthers' last day of minicamp Pause 0:24 Panthers QB Cam Newton crashes Christian McCaffrey interview 0:19 Cam Newton crashes Christian McCaffrey's interview during practice 0:36 Where to get a Panthers' autograph 0:34 Trump: 'Nobody can read plays like defensive MVP Ben Boulware' 1:08 Cam Newton's Kids Rock Gala 1:17 Here's what happened at Kicking It With Cam tournament 0:52 Panthers Munnerlyn glad to be back 0:33 Taylor Moton shows off versatility during second session of Panthers OTAs 0:08 Kelvin Benjamin runs routes during second session of Panthers OTAs Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Carolina Panthers' last day of minicamp on Thursday was hotter in temperature, but cooler than Wednesday's intensive workout. Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer

The Carolina Panthers' last day of minicamp on Thursday was hotter in temperature, but cooler than Wednesday's intensive workout. Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer