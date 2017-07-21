Panther running back Christian McCaffrey during practice, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Carolina opens training camp next week in Spartanburg.
Carolina Panthers

July 21, 2017 9:10 AM

Rookie Christian McCaffrey has a game plan for when he faces off against Luke Kuechly

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

In a special “emergency” episode of “Three and Out,” I discuss the whirlwind of events that took place just days before the Carolina Panthers head to Spartanburg for training camp: The firing of general manager Dave Gettleman, hiring of interim GM Marty Hurney, the extension of guard Trai Turner and the release of tackle Michael Oher.

I also managed to snag rookie running back Christian McCaffrey after he hosted a charity event last week, and we talked about his workout schedule – he’s been on the road a lot lately and has had to get creative, yet never misses a training session – and his expectations for training camp.

The best part? McCaffrey already knows how he’s going to square off againse star Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly when the first team offense clashes with the first team defense next week.

As always, listen here or subscribe on iTunes here

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

