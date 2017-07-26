Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis concerned about brain injury study

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person discusses linebacker Thomas Davis' concern about CTE that he revealed during a player availability session at Wofford College on Wednesday.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Marty Hurney returns to Panthers

Carolina Panthers

Marty Hurney returns to Panthers

The Carolina Panthers introduced Marty Hurney as the team's interim general manager on Wednesday. Hurney replaces Dave Gettleman who was fired Monday. This is the second time Hurney has occupied the general manager's position.