Moses needs to meet Chosen

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son, Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College Tuesday.
Thomas Davis concerned of CTE's

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person discusses linebacker Thomas Davis' concern of CTE that he revealed during a player availability session at Wofford College on Wednesday. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer

Antawn Jamison dreams of the front office

Former UNC-Chapel Hill basketball standout and NBA player Antawn Jamison participated in the annual Hooptee Celebrity Golf Classic on Thursday. He revealed that he dreams of holding a front office job for an NBA team sometime in the future.