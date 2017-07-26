Brain injuries a concern for Panthers Thomas Davis

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis voiced his concern over a new study that detailed the severity of brain trauma suffered by former NFL players. The study revealed CTE in 99% of former players.
Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer
Moses needs to meet Chosen

Carolina Panthers

Moses needs to meet Chosen

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son, Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College Tuesday.

Marty Hurney returns to Panthers

Carolina Panthers

Marty Hurney returns to Panthers

The Carolina Panthers introduced Marty Hurney as the team's interim general manager on Wednesday. Hurney replaces Dave Gettleman who was fired Monday. This is the second time Hurney has occupied the general manager's position.