Watch Panthers QB Cam Newton throw during training camp

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton throws passes during the first practice at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College during 2017 training camp.
Moses needs to meet Chosen

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son, Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College Tuesday.