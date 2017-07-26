Fans celebrate Panthers football at the first practice of camp

Fans celebrate Panthers football at the first practice of camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Moses needs to meet Chosen

Carolina Panthers

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son, Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College Tuesday.