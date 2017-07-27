Cam Newton "Do you expect a lion not to roar?"

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis voiced his concern over a new study that detailed the severity of brain trauma suffered by former NFL players. The study revealed CTE in 99% of former players.
Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son, Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College Tuesday.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen arrived at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC ready to join his teammates for training camp on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Olsen was considering a holdout while seeking a new contract.