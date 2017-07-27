Cam Newton "Do you expect a lion not to roar?"

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton met with the media on Thursday. He talked about why the game wasn't any fun at the end of the 2016 NFL season and his desire to win.
Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer
Moses needs to meet Chosen

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son, Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College Tuesday.