Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers signs autographs for fans after practice at the NFL team’s football training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers signs autographs for fans after practice at the NFL team’s football training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg. Chuck Burton AP
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers signs autographs for fans after practice at the NFL team’s football training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg. Chuck Burton AP

Carolina Panthers

16 observations from Thursday’s Carolina Panthers training camp practice

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue and Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

July 27, 2017 6:37 PM

SPARTANBURG

Observations from Thursday’s Carolina Panthers training camp practice at Wofford College:

▪  Cam Newton’s first attempt of a long pass during camp was complete to Greg Olsen for a touchdown, beating cornerback Daryl Worley. Newton celebrated accordingly.

▪  Amini Silatolu, drafted as a guard, was working at left tackle behind Matt Kalil with the second group.

▪  After starting with a nice floater to Russell Shepard, Newton’s timing was off during his first series of practice, including a near-interception by linebacker Shaq Thompson.

▪  Ron Rivera agreed that Newton’s timing was a little off early, but said it was good to see him uncork the long throw near the end of practice.

▪  Kalil did a nice job handling Mario Addison spin move during one-on-ones, which is impressive because that move is nasty.

▪  Defensive end Charles Johnson, who has been limited so far in camp, got past right tackle Daryl Williams in one-on-ones.

▪  It appears Joe Webb is now Joe Webb III, but what hasn’t changed is how hard he works on special teams.

▪  It was 89 and muggy at the start of practice in Spartanburg, but Olsen had a knit cap on. Because of course he does.

▪  Wide receivers Shepard, Fred Ross and Austin Duke stayed late for extra work. Cornerback Zack Sanchez put in extra time on the dummy as well.

▪  Rookie running back Christian McCaffrey had a rare bobble and drop, helped along by tight coverage from linebacker Thomas Davis.

▪  McCaffrey’s cuts are still foolin' folks, even though there’s no live tackling yet. He creates so much space that live tacklers might not make a difference.

▪  Rookie receiver/running back Curtis Samuel juked veteran safety Mike Adams pretty hard to get around the outside in team drills.

▪  Center Ryan Kalil, coming off shoulder surgery, was banging in gap drills with the first- and second-team line. Good sign for that shoulder.

▪  Cornerback James Bradberry had his second straight good day of practice. Coach Ron Rivera said Bradberry is "on the verge" of being a very good player.

▪  The post-practice screams from fans wanting autographs have a familiar No. 1 and No. 2 in sheer decibel level in Newton and Luke Kuechly, respectively. Rookie running back Christian McCaffrey has vaulted to No. 3 on that list, however.

▪  Devin Funchess took a ball away from Daryl Worley on a corner route. Funchess achieved little separation on the play – that's been an ongoing issue – but his hands were strong enough to make the catch under pressure.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140, @scott_fowler

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Newton "Do you expect a lion not to roar?"

Cam Newton 1:33

Cam Newton "Do you expect a lion not to roar?"
Watch Panthers QB Cam Newton throw during training camp 1:04

Watch Panthers QB Cam Newton throw during training camp
Panthers first practice scenes: Cam Newton throws, receivers do drills 1:20

Panthers first practice scenes: Cam Newton throws, receivers do drills

View More Video