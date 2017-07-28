Luke Kuechly on rookie Ben Boulware

Following practice Friday, Carolina Panthers fans began yelling for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to stop and sign autographs. On the field Benjamin is fast, but can anyone keep up with this request line? Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler discusses rookie running back Christian McCaffrey's speed and elusiveness around the big bodies in the middle on the second day of camp. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College on Tuesday, July 25.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis voiced his concern over a new study that detailed the severity of brain trauma suffered by former NFL players. The study revealed CTE in 99% of former players.