Luke Kuechly on rookie Ben Boulware

When Luke Kuechly was a rookie, he followed the veterans around asking question after question now a veteran, Kuechly sees similar traits in rookie linebacker Ben Boulware.
Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer
Moses needs to meet Chosen

Carolina Panthers

Moses needs to meet Chosen

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard's desire for his son Moses to meet Cam Newton's son Chosen following a player availability session at Wofford College on Tuesday, July 25.