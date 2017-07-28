Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey is special, and Luke Kuechly already knows why

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, center, makes a move on linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, during practice on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Giving chase at right is safety Colin Jones. McCaffrey ultimately fooled Kuechly with this fake and got past the star linebacker on one of his signature cuts. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com