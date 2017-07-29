Gallery: Carolina Panthers 07.29.17

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly obliges a fan's request to takes a photo with fans following practice Saturday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Eric Crume pushes his daughter, Jayeda Crume's, 1 month, stroller across a practice field following practice Saturday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. At left, is Crume's wife, Jazmine Crume.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Eric Crume takes pushes his daughter, Jayeda Crume's, 1 month, stroller up the hill following practice Saturday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. At center, is Crume's wife, Jazmine Crume.
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry, left, talks with a member of the staff as he walks to practice Saturday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers linebacker David Mayo jogs to practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei at practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey jobs to practice with a videographer in tow on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler walks to practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Zeek Bigger walks to practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, left and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, right, talk as they walk to practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera jokes with defensive end Charles Johnson prior to practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers (left-right) defensive end Julius Peppers, defensive tackle Kawann Short, defensive end Charles Johnson and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, left, works on technique with defensive line coach Eric Washington, right, prior to practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Drew Iddings runs downfield during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Drew Iddings, right, runs downfield during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, left, watches quarterback Cam Newton as the team stretches at practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman smiles as he is videotaped during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton jokes around during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey rushes downfield during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey leaps to catch a pass during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin reaches out to catch a pass during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman intercepts a pass meant for wide receiver Russell Shepard during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left, is unable to make a one-handed catch as cornerback Daryl Worley, right, applies pressure during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard, left, maintains control of a catch as cornerback Teddy Williams, right, attempts to strip it away during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Cole Luke, right, glances over his shoulder after intercepting a pass during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers linebacker David Mayo calls out a play to his teammates during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, right, makes a one-handed catch as linebacker Thomas Davis, left, applies pressure during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Cole Luke, right, lines up across from wide receiver Russell Shepard, left, during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams, left, is congratulated by defensive end Julius Peppers, right, after Adams intercepted a pass during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers safeties Mike Adams, left and Kurt Coleman, right, following Adams' interception of a pass during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams, left is congratulated by safety Kurt Coleman, right, following Adams' interception of a pass during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Cole Luke, left, breaks up a pass meant for wide receiver Brenton Bersin, right, during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, talks with tight end Greg Olsen, right, during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey breaks to the inside on a run during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey glances over at safety Colin Jones as he races down the sideline on a run during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
