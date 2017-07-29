Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton jokes around during practice on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers

‘Three and Out’: Cam Newton shouldn’t be reduced to one sound byte; more from camp

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

July 29, 2017 4:13 PM

SPARTANBURG

Amid a large (and uncecessary) amount of misconception surrounding quarterback Cam Newton at training camp this week, there was actual football being played.

I was joined by my Observer colleagues Joe Person and Scott Fowler to shoot down some circulating opinions about Newton and discuss our stars and concerns of camp so far.

Later, I spoke with middle linebacker David Mayo about how he’s stepping into a bigger role, developing his ability to cover and what it’s like to mentor rookie linebackers Ben Boulware and Zeek Bigger – and about that infamous Thomas Davis cardboard cutout.

Listen here, and don’t forget to subscribe on iTunes and leave a review! Thanks for listening.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

