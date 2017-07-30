10 things we learned from a grueling Panthers Sunday practice

More Videos

Panthers Ron Rivera’s assessment of the importance of Luke Kuechly and Kurt Coleman 0:46

Panthers Ron Rivera’s assessment of the importance of Luke Kuechly and Kurt Coleman

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Panthers Luke Kuechly talks about his return 1:12

Panthers Luke Kuechly talks about his return

Panthers stand for national anthem minus defensive end Julius Peppers 2:06

Panthers stand for national anthem minus defensive end Julius Peppers

Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful' 1:33

Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful'

Kicker Roberto Aguayo talks about being signed by the Carolina Panthers 0:57

Kicker Roberto Aguayo talks about being signed by the Carolina Panthers

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians 1:13

Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians

Pedestrian killed on Monroe Road 0:32

Pedestrian killed on Monroe Road

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

  • Panthers camp: Kicker Graham Gano not going quietly

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person discusses the battle for the kicker position after Sunday's fifth day of practice.

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person discusses the battle for the kicker position after Sunday's fifth day of practice. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person discusses the battle for the kicker position after Sunday's fifth day of practice. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

10 things we learned from a grueling Panthers Sunday practice

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue and Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

July 30, 2017 12:42 PM

SPARTANBURG

On Sunday’s grueling padded camp session at Wofford, quarterback Cam Newton was held out from the final two team periods Sunday, as trainers decided to rest him and his throwing arm while he continues to work back to full health post-surgery. Backup Derek Anderson took over with the first team during team periods.

Newton did stay after practice to do extra conditioning work and drills.

▪  Newton wasn’t the only Panthers player to stay late. Rookie running back Christian McCaffrey had a rare dropped ball as he got a little ahead of himself in the flat. McCaffrey worked on the jugs machine after practice. Receiver Damiere Byrd also caught punts off the jugs machine after the session had ended. Undrafted free agent rookie receiver Fred Ross spent some time working on arm moves on the dummy.

▪ Newton was once again a little off when he was in. He was picked off twice, once by cornerback Daryl Worley and once by linebacker Shaq Thompson. He also overthrew tight end Greg Olsen on a deep route, but connected well with receiver Brenton Bersin on the same route a few repetitions later.

More Videos

Panthers Ron Rivera’s assessment of the importance of Luke Kuechly and Kurt Coleman 0:46

Panthers Ron Rivera’s assessment of the importance of Luke Kuechly and Kurt Coleman

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Panthers Luke Kuechly talks about his return 1:12

Panthers Luke Kuechly talks about his return

Panthers stand for national anthem minus defensive end Julius Peppers 2:06

Panthers stand for national anthem minus defensive end Julius Peppers

Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful' 1:33

Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful'

Kicker Roberto Aguayo talks about being signed by the Carolina Panthers 0:57

Kicker Roberto Aguayo talks about being signed by the Carolina Panthers

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians 1:13

Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians

Pedestrian killed on Monroe Road 0:32

Pedestrian killed on Monroe Road

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

  • Panthers training camp: With pens, mohawk and electric fan, fans greet team's stars

    Carolina Panthers fans lined the hillside and fences following the team's fifth training camp practice of the year seeking autographs and voicing hopes of a starting job to a rookie.

Panthers training camp: With pens, mohawk and electric fan, fans greet team's stars

Carolina Panthers fans lined the hillside and fences following the team's fifth training camp practice of the year seeking autographs and voicing hopes of a starting job to a rookie.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

▪ Kicker Graham Gano handled all of the kicking duties Sunday (he and rookie Harrison Butker are in a rotation), and was a perfect 8-for-8 including three kicks over 50 yards. Gano impressed the crowd on the hill outside the practice field with his leg, giving some needed entertainment as the rest of the team stayed on the far field.

▪ McCaffrey didn’t have his best day, but laid a block on linebacker Jeremy Cash in a blitz pickup that knocked Cash to the ground.

▪ The throw of the day came from camp arm Garrett Gilbert, who threaded the needle to tight end Ed Dickson in triple coverage.

▪ It was a “vet day” of rest for many older players, including defensive end Julius Peppers, running back Jonathan Stewart, center Ryan Kalil and left tackle Matt Kalil. The latter Kalil has also been struggling a little in the heat, according to Rivera.

▪ Receiver Devin Funchess continued to have a nice camp, catching several passes in tight coverage and scoring a touchdown off a slant route from Anderson.

▪ Safety Kurt Coleman did have Funchess’ number though, with a huge pass breakup and collision at the goal line.

▪ Receiver Curtis Samuel still did not practice after experiencing hamstring tightness earlier this week. With rookie corner/nickel Corn Elder and veteran nickel Captain Munnerlyn still out as well, undrafted free agent Cole Luke had a second big day in a row at nickel. Luke appears to be competing heavily with backup Zack Sanchez throughout camp.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140, @scott_fowler

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Ron Rivera’s assessment of the importance of Luke Kuechly and Kurt Coleman 0:46

Panthers Ron Rivera’s assessment of the importance of Luke Kuechly and Kurt Coleman

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Panthers Luke Kuechly talks about his return 1:12

Panthers Luke Kuechly talks about his return

Panthers stand for national anthem minus defensive end Julius Peppers 2:06

Panthers stand for national anthem minus defensive end Julius Peppers

Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful' 1:33

Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful'

Kicker Roberto Aguayo talks about being signed by the Carolina Panthers 0:57

Kicker Roberto Aguayo talks about being signed by the Carolina Panthers

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians 1:13

Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians

Pedestrian killed on Monroe Road 0:32

Pedestrian killed on Monroe Road

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

  • Panthers Ron Rivera’s assessment of the importance of Luke Kuechly and Kurt Coleman

    Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera recognizes the importance and contributions of veteran linebacker Luke Kuechly and safety Kurt Coleman to the team’s success and one of the key components is communication.

Panthers Ron Rivera’s assessment of the importance of Luke Kuechly and Kurt Coleman

View More Video