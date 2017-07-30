Gallery: Carolina Panthers 07.30.17

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton eats sunflower seeds after he was pulled from practice on Sunday morning. Newton was pulled after team personnel thought they noticed he was fatigued during the team's fifth practice in five days.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs down the field to celebrate a touchdown pass reception by wide receiver Devin Funchess during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Newton was pulled after team personnel thought they noticed he was fatigued during the team's fifth practice in five days.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right and wide receiver Devin Funchess celebrate Funchess' touchdown pass reception during drills on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Newton was pulled after team personnel thought they noticed he was fatigued during the team's fifth practice in five days.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, center, breaks up the middle on a run during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, center, breaks to the inside on a run during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd, left, catches a pass in front of cornerback Zack Sanchez, right, during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne, right/center, rushes upfield during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson smiles as he catches a pass during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, left, talks with head coach Ron Rivera, right, during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, left and linebacker Thomas Davis, right, talk during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Former NFL linebacker Aaron Curry, center/left, stands along a Carolina Panthers sideline during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Curry is working with the Panthers during training camp as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.
Former NFL linebacker Aaron Curry, center, stands along a Carolina Panthers sideline with defensive tackle Toy Johnson, left and defensive end Julius Peppers, right, during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Curry is working with the Panthers during training camp as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson rushes toward the goal line during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano, left, kicks field goals as punter Andy Lee, right, holds the ball during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers punter Andy Lee prepares to place the ball for kicker Graham Gano during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers linebackers Ben Boulware, left and Luke Kuechly, right, talk during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton finishes his run with a slide during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Newton was pulled after team personnel thought they noticed he was fatigued during the team's fifth practice in five days.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton breaks out of the backfield on a run during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Newton was pulled after team personnel thought they noticed he was fatigued during the team's fifth practice in five days.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen turns upfield following a pass reception during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, center/right, calls the team together during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers safety Colin Jones, right, rushes upfield after intercepting a pass during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, center, is unable to make a pass reception in the end zone as the defense swarms during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, left, intercepts a pass during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart stands along a sideline tossing a ball during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley, left, talks with wide receiver Russell Shepard, right, during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley, left, talks with teammates during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley runs back an interception during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey catches a pass and runs downfield during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen runs for yardage after catching a pass during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Ben Jacobs, right, looks to break up a pass reception against full back Darrel Young, left, during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, right, laugh with their teammates during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers safeties Mike Adams, left and Kurt Coleman, right, talk during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton jokes with teammates during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, left, speaks with quarterback Cam Newton, right, during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers assistant defensive line coach Sam Mills III, left, talks with defensive tackle Vernon Butler, right, during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short stretches during practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano walks to practice on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
