Gallery: Carolina Panthers Fan Fest 08.04.17

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton acknowledges the cheers of the crowd during the team's Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers fans line up to enter Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 4, 2017 for Carolina Panthers Fan Fest.
Carolina Panthers enter Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 4, 2017 for Carolina Panthers Fan Fest.
Carolina Panthers fan Marley Lea, 3 and half years, smiles as she reaches out to a balloon figure of Sir Purr before entering Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 4, 2017 for Carolina Panthers Fan Fest.
Carolina Panthers fans Lisa Williams, right, and Ariel Williams, 5 yrs., pose for a photograph with one of the Panthers statues outside Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 4, 2017. The Williams' were attending the Carolina Panthers Fan Fest.
Carolina Panthers fan L.T. Hipp peeks over at the Panthers claw markings he had face painted on outside of Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 4, 2017. Hipp was attending the Carolina Panthers Fan Fest.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, left and quarterback Cam Newton joke around during the team's Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Joining the Carolina Panthers during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017 was Domanic "Dom" Fuller, 8 yrs. Fuller was signed to a one-day contract via the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Joining the Carolina Panthers during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017 was Domanic "Dom" Fuller, 8 yrs., right. Fuller was signed to a one-day contract via the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center/right, bumps fists with Domanic "Dom" Fuller 8 yrs., back to camera, during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017. Fuller was signed to a one-day contract via the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers smiles and acknowledges the cheers of the fans as he runs onto the field during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel catches a pass during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada kneels in prayer prior to the start of Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson catches a pass during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Carolina Panthers fans cheer the team during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess holds onto his hamstrings after failing to make a pass reception during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess runs a route during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Carolina Panthers tight end Bryce Williams catches a pass during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches the team run through drills during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess waves to fans during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is surrounded by media following the team's practice at Fan Fest on Friday, August 4, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
