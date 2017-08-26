Despite injury risk, it’s not a given that Panthers sit Cam Newton against Steelers

More Videos 1:54 Panthers coach: Cam Newton 'did what he was supposed to do' against Jags Pause 0:58 Captain Munnerlyn takes reporter's phone, conducts interview 0:26 Panthers QB Cam Newton assesses arm strength 1:47 Damiere Byrd explains why he has been impressing at Panthers training camp 0:07 Cam Newton throws to Devin Funchess 1:25 Huge attic sale at Providence United Methodist Church.mp4 2:11 A tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned racing team member Adam Wright 1:14 Here's what intrigues Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence off the field 3:28 Conservative activists defend 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston 2:57 Owner defends hotel where residents faced rodent, bug infestation for $1000 a month Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers QB Cam Newton assesses arm strength Panthers quarterback Cam Newton assesses his shoulder after making preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton assesses his shoulder after making preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Joseph Person jperson@charlotteobserver.com

