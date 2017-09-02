Panthers settle on a punter, but leave their options open at kicker past cut deadline

It’s crazy that a group with only three players could create so much suspense.
But that was the case with the Panthers’ specialists, who engaged in hotly contested competitions that led up to and – in the case of the kickers – past Saturday’s roster cuts deadline.
Here’s a look at how things stand on Saturday evening:
Specialists
Kickers: Harrison Butker, Graham Gano. Punter: Michael Palardy. Long snapper: J.J. Jansen.
Quick take: The Panthers went with youth over experience at punter when they chose the 25-year-old Palardy to handle the punts over 35-year-old Andy Lee. Could they do the same thing at kicker? Quite possibly, especially if Carolina gets nothing much of value for Gano and decides to keep both – and then Gano struggles early. Stay tuned.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments