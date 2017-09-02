Carolina Panthers

September 2, 2017 5:34 PM

Panthers settle on a punter, but leave their options open at kicker past cut deadline

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

It’s crazy that a group with only three players could create so much suspense.

But that was the case with the Panthers’ specialists, who engaged in hotly contested competitions that led up to and – in the case of the kickers – past Saturday’s roster cuts deadline.

Here’s a look at how things stand on Saturday evening:

Specialists

Kickers: Harrison Butker, Graham Gano. Punter: Michael Palardy. Long snapper: J.J. Jansen.

Quick take: The Panthers went with youth over experience at punter when they chose the 25-year-old Palardy to handle the punts over 35-year-old Andy Lee. Could they do the same thing at kicker? Quite possibly, especially if Carolina gets nothing much of value for Gano and decides to keep both – and then Gano struggles early. Stay tuned.

As of Saturday evening, two Carolina Panthers kickers – Harrison Butker (7) and Graham Gano (9) – remain on the Panthers roster.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Matthews Alive Festival 0:52

Matthews Alive Festival

Pause
Country Day hosts Charlotte Catholic in Cook Cup series 0:52

Country Day hosts Charlotte Catholic in Cook Cup series

Muslim holiday Eid Al Adha 1:18

Muslim holiday Eid Al Adha

Acclaimed play, 'The Christians,' making its N.C. Premiere in Charlotte 3:00

Acclaimed play, "The Christians," making its N.C. Premiere in Charlotte

A tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned racing team member Adam Wright 2:11

A tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned racing team member Adam Wright

Harding's first day of school 1:45

Harding's first day of school

Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair, on wrestling and baseball at Marlins Park 4:47

Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair, on wrestling and baseball at Marlins Park

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations 2:06

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations

CMPD addresses Trump's expansion of access to military gear 1:25

CMPD addresses Trump's expansion of access to military gear

TSA advises RDU passengers to 'double check their bags' 0:49

TSA advises RDU passengers to "double check their bags"

  • What did Panthers coach Ron Rivera see in Thursday night's loss to Pittsburgh?

    Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera discusses what he saw Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 31, 2017.

What did Panthers coach Ron Rivera see in Thursday night's loss to Pittsburgh?

View more video

Carolina Panthers