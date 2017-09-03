The Carolina Panthers’ initial 10-man practice squad, disclosed Sunday afternoon, includes four defensive linemen, including edge rusher Bryan Cox Jr. Above, Cox (64) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne (7) in preseason action.
Carolina Panthers

Panthers practice squad loaded with defensive linemen; has room for another player

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

September 03, 2017 2:52 PM

The Carolina Panthers’ initial 10-man practice squad, disclosed Sunday afternoon, includes four defensive linemen, including edge rusher Bryan Cox Jr.

All 10 players were with the Panthers during the preseason until final cuts. The list includes defensive end Efe Obada, who is part of the NFL’ international development program and does not count against the limit.

That means the Panthers have room for one more practice squad player.

Here’s the initial list:

▪  QB Garrett Gilbert

▪  WR Keyarris Garrett

▪  WR Mose Frazier

▪  OL Blaine Clausell

▪  DE Bryan Cox Jr.

▪  DE Zach Moore

▪  DE Efe Obada

▪  DT Eric Crume

▪  S Damian Parms

▪  S Dezmen Southward

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

