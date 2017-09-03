Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) will be a challenge for the Panthers in a Monday night game in Charlotte in November.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) will be a challenge for the Panthers in a Monday night game in Charlotte in November. Bob Leverone AP
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) will be a challenge for the Panthers in a Monday night game in Charlotte in November. Bob Leverone AP

Carolina Panthers

Bummed the Carolina Panthers start on the road – again ? Not so fast ... here’s why

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 03, 2017 3:11 PM

The Sept. 10 season-opener in San Francisco marks the sixth time in seven NFL seasons Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera starts his season on the road, including last year’s tone-setting defeat in Denver.

But don’t fret, Panthers fans. The 2017 schedule has a few very favorable factors. For example, Carolina could very well take a three-game win streak to New England in Week 4.

With their opener against San Francisco, then back-to-back home games against Buffalo and New Orleans, the Panthers start the year against three teams that missed last year’s playoffs and two that are dealing with coaching changes and roster rebuilds.

Here’s a look at the 2017 schedule, and which key matchup to watch during each game:

Sept. 10: At San Francisco 49ers

Not only will rookie first-round pick Christian McCaffrey make his NFL debut near his old Stanford stomping grounds (and against former teammate and fellow first-rounder Solomon Thomas), the Panthers will face a familiar scheme. Kyle Shanahan, formerly the offensive coordinator for NFC South foe Atlanta, is San Francisco’s new head coach.

Solomon Thomas 49ers
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (94).
D. Ross Cameron AP

Sept. 17: Vs. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo playfully earned the nickname “Carolina North” this offseason after a handful of staffers and players followed former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott to his first head coaching job. Carolina will see former assistant general manager Brandon Beane (now the Bills’ GM), former receiver Philly Brown and former fullback Mike Tolbert when they host Buffalo.

Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, center.
Gail Burton AP

Sept. 24: Vs. New Orleans Saints

All spring, Carolina looked for ways to replace the speed of former receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Against the Saints, they’ll see him as one of veteran quarterback Drew Brees’ new weapons.

Drew Brees
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9).
John Bazemore AP

Oct. 1: At New England Patriots

For the second straight season, Carolina will face off early in the year against a defending Super Bowl champion. This time, the Panthers’ second-year corners will face their toughest test so far against Tom Brady’s arm and slew of offensive weapons.

Tom Brady
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12).
Rick Osentoski AP

Oct. 8: At Detroit Lions

Carolina will face a very well-rounded Detroit Lions offense on the road, including quarterback Matt Stanford, who recently signed a deal that made him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

Matt Stafford
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9).
Matt Dunham AP

Oct. 12: Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

After seeing Brady, Carolina’s secondary has the chance to make this game tough for young quarterback Carson Wentz as he tries to find his footing in the league.

Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11).
Winslow Townson AP

Oct. 22: At Chicago Bears

Carolina fans will see a familiar face in Chicago, as the Bears traded up to select former Tar Heel Mitch (now Mitchell) Trubisky. Sack artist Julius Peppers, another former Tar Heel, will get a chance to hassle the rookie and perhaps tack on another “L” to his now-preferred moniker.

Mitchell Trubisky
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10).
Mark Zaleski AP

Oct. 29: At Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This very well could turn into an offensive shootout between two of the most on-paper exciting teams in the league. Cam Newton and his new weapons will try to go shot-for-shot with Jameis Winston and his own new weapons.

Jameis Winston
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3).
Stephen B. Morton AP

Nov. 5: Vs. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season under Shanahan. But now they’ll face the hottest team in their conference with a brand-new offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian.

Steve Sarkisian
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.
John Bazemore AP

Nov. 13: Vs. Miami Dolphins

Carolina’s offensive line will be tested on a Monday night against big, athletic Miami defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. The Panthers defense will have its hands full with running back Jay Ajayi and speedy wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Ndamukong Suh
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93).
Winslow Townson AP

Nov. 26: At New York Jets

Only a higher power knows who the Jets might have thrown in at quarterback by this time of the season, but whichever their option, the Panthers will be licking their chops at the chance to come out of the bye week with momentum.

Bryce Petty
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9).
Duane Burleson AP

Dec. 3: At New Orleans Saints

Carolina will get to go a second round against Brees and the Saints as conference play heats up. They’ll also see former backup middle linebacker A.J. Klein, now in a starting role, and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson.

Adrian Peterson
New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson (28).
Bill Feig AP

Dec. 10: Vs. Minnesota Vikings

Carolina plays the first of two games against teams from bitterly cold cities – at home – with this contest against Minnesota. The Panthers will be thankful they’ve seen so much of McCaffrey’s game, because his football doppelganger Dalvin Cook will be a hard Viking to handle.

Dalvin Cook
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.
Carlos Gonzalez TNS

Dec. 17: Vs. Green Bay Packers

In another stroke of scheduling luck, Carolina doesn’t have to go to Wisconsin in December. The team does have to square off against the surgeon himself, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12).
Alex Brandon AP

Dec. 24: Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Newton vs. Winston, Round 2. This is the first of two must-wins for Carolina, which may have a shot at clinching a playoff berth by this point.

Bucs huddle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) calls a play in the huddle.
Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

Dec. 31: At Atlanta Falcons

Carolina will spend New Year’s Eve in Atlanta’s brand-new stadium, but hopes to stun the Falcons in front of their home crowd and start a playoff run.

Falcons stadium
A Falcon statue outside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
John Bazemore AP

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers leave field after final preseason game

Panthers leave field after final preseason game 0:26

Panthers leave field after final preseason game
What did Panthers coach Ron Rivera see in Thursday night's loss to Pittsburgh? 0:43

What did Panthers coach Ron Rivera see in Thursday night's loss to Pittsburgh?
Fantasy football players: These three Panthers can help your team 1:27

Fantasy football players: These three Panthers can help your team

View More Video