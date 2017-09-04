Carolina Panthers fullback Alex Armah (40) slaps the hands of young fans before the last day of mini-camp in June.
Roster flexibility allows Panthers to bring back fan-favorite fullback

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 04, 2017 5:50 PM

Alex Armah is back again.

The rookie fullback and sixth-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers on Monday afternoon.

Carolina had the ability to sign Armah back to the practice squad after releasing him on Sunday because the International Player Pathway program allows British prospect Efe Obada to be on the practice squad without taking up an official spot (Obada cannot be cut or promoted, either). So, instead of holding the normal-maximum 10 practice squad players, Carolina is able to hold 11.

Armah, a 6-foot-2 and 253-pound product of West Georgia, is a project piece who could provide both flexibility in Carolina’s offense and durability on special teams.

A linebacker and defensive end who was also used as a tight end on trick plays in college, Armah can be a blocker as well as a receiving option for the Panthers, but needs some time to develop.

Armah scored his first NFL touchdown in the preseason against Tennessee on a 20-yard catch-and-rumble up the sideline.

The rookie, now the lone fullback in Carolina, is also growing into a fast fan-favorite, even earning the nickname “Armah-geddon” during his introductory time with Carolina so far.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

