Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin warms up before Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers in season opener

By Jourdan Rodrigue, Joseph Person and Scott Fowler and Brendan Marks

September 10, 2017 1:30 PM

Live updates about the Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, via Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



