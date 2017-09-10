Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers in season opener

Live updates about the Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, via Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
September 10, 2017 1:30 PM
Live updates about the Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, via Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Comments