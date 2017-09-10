Panthers cornerbacks, first paired in draft, cramp up on same play, get IVs together

Second-year Carolina Panthers cornerbacks James Bradberry and Daryl Worley have been lumped together once again.

The two were drafted together, both were injured last season and both have had the same development process On Sunday against the 49ers, both cramped up on the same play and had to leave in the second half to receive IV treatments in the locker room.

“We were laying right across from each other,” said Bradberry, after the game.

Because the offensive series during which they left the field was so long, they were able to come back into the game after only missing one play.

“They both cramped up on the same play,” head coach Ron Rivera grinned. “I told (offensive coordinator) Mike (Shula), I said, ‘Mike, we’re going to need a long drive. You’ve got to grind it out the best you can.’

“And lo and behold, he was able to chill most of the third quarter.”

Bradberry said a rarely hot Northern California day and speedy receiver Marquise Goodwin were to blame for the incident.

“It was hot, and they have (Harold) Goodwin over there running 9-routes,” he said. “It took a toll on us.”

Goodwin, whom Bradberry was largely in charge of covering, was limited to three catches on six targets with 21 yards.

Carolina won, 23-3.