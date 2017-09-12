How ex-Clemson QB Deshaun Watson went from preseason success vs. Panthers to NFL starter

That didn’t take long.
When the Houston Texans selected former Clemson quarterback in the first round (No. 12 overall) of April’s NFL draft, the question wasn’t if he would be the team’s starter. It was when.
As of Tuesday, it appears that time has come sooner rather than later. Watson, who came off the bench in Houston’s 29-7 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday, will start this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson was dealing with an ankle injury during practice Tuesday, but he is still expected to start.
Texans will go with Deshaun Watson as their QB Thursday night. Ankle shouldn't be an issue. 1st rnd pick is their new starting QB— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 12, 2017
The move isn’t a surprise, especially not after Watson’s performance Sunday and during the preseason. In fact, his play against the Carolina Panthers in his first professional game in the preseason put him on an accelerated trajectory for the starting job.
Against Carolina, Watson went an efficient 15-of-25 for 179 yards. More impressive were his three carries for 24 yards and a touchdown, including a 15-yard scamper into the end zone that split two Carolina defenders.
And just like that, @deshaunwatson picks up his first #NFL rushing touchdown pic.twitter.com/G8sEUNJtUD— FanSided (@FanSided) August 10, 2017
In my humble opinion..we are watching Texans QB DeShaun Watson show tonight why he will be a franchise QB in our League! @NFL @nflnetwork— Steve Mariucci (@SteveMariucci) August 10, 2017
Best word to describe @deshaunwatson tonight: Poise.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) August 10, 2017
Be4 folks fire back, I know it's vs the 2/3's....but @deshaunwatson knows what the heck is going on....really impressive & fun to watch— Dylan Thompson (@DylanPThompson) August 10, 2017
But throughout the preseason, the Texans insisted Watson was the backup to starter Tom Savage. Savage was a fourth-round pick by Houston in the 2014 NFL draft, and he has never thrown a touchdown in a regular-season game.
That much was evident during the loss to Jacksonville. At the helm for Houston, Savage led the team to a dismal 85 yards of offense during the first half. He was also sacked six times.
Tom Savage first half highlights. pic.twitter.com/Tk6azHYeE3— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) September 10, 2017
Watson replaced Savage after halftime and immediately led Houston 75 yards for a touchdown. It was the lone bright spot for the Texans.
Well that whole Tom Savage thing didn't last long...— Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) September 10, 2017
.@deshaunwatson is tossing TDs!— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2017
The @Houstontexans rookie finds @deandrehopkins in the end zone! #Texans pic.twitter.com/FRuEsLzpkJ
Watson also threw an interception and fumbled in his regular-season debut, so it wasn’t like his performance was perfect. Still, he moved the offense, something Savage couldn’t.
