Mike Tolbert, #35, Panthers fullback, screams during stretching exercises at the team's minicamp in 2016. Tolbert now plays for this week’s Panthers’ opponent, the Buffalo Bills. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Mike Tolbert isn’t ‘deteriorated’ – he’s ready for some Panthers-Bills smack talk

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 14, 2017 1:52 PM

Former Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert was adored by fans (who nicknamed him “Toldozer”) because of his refreshing, witty personality and dance moves in the end zone.

Now, Tolbert plays for the Buffalo Bills (and for another former Panther, coach Sean McDermott), and they’ll return to Carolina this week to take on the Panthers.

Tolbert was cut by former general manager Dave Gettleman before the latter was fired in a shocking move a week before training camp.

At the time, Tolbert told the Observer that his own exit was somewhat tense, too. He said Gettleman told him bluntly that he was “deteriorated,” and that it would probably have been a much more emotional conversation had head coach Ron Rivera not been present.

Tolbert joined “Three and Out” this week to discuss that conversation and to weigh in with his usual humor about taking on his old squad – including one reminder to Thomas Davis, in particular.

As always, listen here or on iTunes

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

