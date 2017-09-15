Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows the Carolina Panthers, including Cam Newton, very well, and he’ll take his shots on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows the Carolina Panthers, including Cam Newton, very well, and he’ll take his shots on Sunday. Gail Burton AP
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows the Carolina Panthers, including Cam Newton, very well, and he’ll take his shots on Sunday. Gail Burton AP

Carolina Panthers

Fearless predictions: Sean McDermott knows how to rattle Cam Newton – and he will

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

September 15, 2017 2:58 PM

Five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game against Buffalo.

1. Sean McDermott will blitz Cam Newton.

McDermott was among those who would get irritated with Newton when the Panthers QB would taunt the defense during practice. McDermott isn’t as blitz-crazy as the late Jim Johnson, his mentor in Philadelphia. But with the Panthers he liked to walk linebackers Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly up into the A gaps and blitz one or both of them. Carolina’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack in Week 1 and the new offense has Newton releasing the ball more quickly. Still, McDermott will take his shots.

Newton-McDermott
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) and defensive coordinator Sean McDermott (left) competed with each other in practice when McDermott was with the Panthers. Now he’s the Bills’ head coach. Game on.
David T. Foster, III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

2. Leonard Johnson will make a play vs. Newton.

Johnson is among several ex-Panthers on the Bills’ Carolina North roster. Johnson, Buffalo’s starting nickel, developed a friendship with Newton during their one season together in Charlotte. McDermott liked to use Johnson in blitz situations with Carolina, and he’ll send the 5-10, 194-pounder at Newton on Sunday. And Johnson will get his man.

More Videos

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015. 0:23

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015.

Pause
She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball 1:52

She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

What Panthers Greg Olsen expects from offense, and Buffalo Bills this week 1:51

What Panthers Greg Olsen expects from offense, and Buffalo Bills this week

Panthers coach Ron Rivera covers Cam Newton, defensive line, more on Thursday 2:31

Panthers coach Ron Rivera covers Cam Newton, defensive line, more on Thursday

Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to? 0:45

Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?

Julius Peppers on being a Panther again: 'You guys finally caught up to me' 0:52

Julius Peppers on being a Panther again: 'You guys finally caught up to me'

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:04

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 1:28

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says man shot by police carried unloaded gun 1:15

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says man shot by police carried unloaded gun

  • Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

3. Luke Kuechly gets revenge on Mike Tolbert.

During a mildly entertaining Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Tolbert barreled through Kuechly for 7 yards in a short-yardage situation. Kuechly – like every other defender – wasn’t going full-bore, but he will be Sunday, as will a Steve Wilks defense that stuffed the 49ers on 3-of-4 fourth-down plays last week. Tolbert, a popular player when he was in Charlotte, had 12 carries and scored on a 1-yard TD run in his first game in Buffalo. He’ll get a goal-line carry Sunday – and Kuechly will get his revenge.

4. Tyrod Taylor will test the CBs deep.

Taylor is a little like Newton in a smaller body. He doesn’t have a lot of touch and isn’t adept at throwing his receivers open. But he can make plays with his feet and he does own a strong arm. Niners WR Marquise Goodwin ran a bunch of go routes against Carolina last week. The former Olympian got behind James Bradberry, only to drop the ball. The Bills don’t have any wideouts as fast as Goodwin, but it won’t stop them from taking a couple of shot vs. Bradberry and Daryl Worley, who will fare better on the deep balls.

More Videos

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015. 0:23

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015.

Pause
She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball 1:52

She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

What Panthers Greg Olsen expects from offense, and Buffalo Bills this week 1:51

What Panthers Greg Olsen expects from offense, and Buffalo Bills this week

Panthers coach Ron Rivera covers Cam Newton, defensive line, more on Thursday 2:31

Panthers coach Ron Rivera covers Cam Newton, defensive line, more on Thursday

Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to? 0:45

Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?

Julius Peppers on being a Panther again: 'You guys finally caught up to me' 0:52

Julius Peppers on being a Panther again: 'You guys finally caught up to me'

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:04

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 1:28

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says man shot by police carried unloaded gun 1:15

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says man shot by police carried unloaded gun

  • She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball

    Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person talk about Christian McCaffrey's touches and how that affects the Carolina Panthers' offense. Next up: Buffalo Bills.

She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball

Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person talk about Christian McCaffrey's touches and how that affects the Carolina Panthers' offense. Next up: Buffalo Bills.

John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

5. Christian McCaffrey will be busy again.

The Panthers and Bills throttled terrible Week 1 opponents behind strong defensive efforts. McDermott consistently drew up good gameplans during his six years in Carolina and knows the Panthers’ personnel as well as anyone. But he’s not really familiar with McCaffrey, who again will get a bunch of touches. McCaffrey will turn a couple of those into long, momentum-changing plays. Panthers 24, Bills 17.

More Videos

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015. 0:23

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015.

Pause
She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball 1:52

She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

What Panthers Greg Olsen expects from offense, and Buffalo Bills this week 1:51

What Panthers Greg Olsen expects from offense, and Buffalo Bills this week

Panthers coach Ron Rivera covers Cam Newton, defensive line, more on Thursday 2:31

Panthers coach Ron Rivera covers Cam Newton, defensive line, more on Thursday

Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to? 0:45

Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?

Julius Peppers on being a Panther again: 'You guys finally caught up to me' 0:52

Julius Peppers on being a Panther again: 'You guys finally caught up to me'

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:04

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 1:28

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says man shot by police carried unloaded gun 1:15

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says man shot by police carried unloaded gun

  • Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?

    Buffalo Bills are foremost in Carolina Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey's mind as he prepares for Sunday, Sept. 17 game at Bank of America Stadium.

Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?

Buffalo Bills are foremost in Carolina Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey's mind as he prepares for Sunday, Sept. 17 game at Bank of America Stadium.

John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Bills at Panthers

Where:

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

When:

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch:

CBS (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball

View More Video