Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen emotionally confirms that he has broken foot

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen emotionally confirmed that he broke his foot in Sunday’s 9-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium.
Meeting with reporters in the locker room after the game, Olsen confirmed that the injury, which occurred late in the first half, is a broken foot. He left the field, limping and without a shoe on his right foot, and returned in the second half with crutches and a walking boot.
Olsen’s contract was update before the season to include incentives for such things as a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. It is unclear how long Olsen will be out. He is scheduled to meet with foot specialist and Panthers team doctor Robert Anderson on Monday, coach Ron Rivera said.
