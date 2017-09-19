Christian McCaffrey’s new cleats are too fresh. Check them out

Christian McCaffrey posted an Instagram story Tuesday that shows off his new cleats, and Panthers fans are going to like what they see.
The rookie running back out of Stanford’s newest kicks feature a snow leopard design, complete with eyes on the heels and spots all over. The shoes are courtesy of a Charlotte-based sneaker company, Sneaker Replay, which McCaffrey tagged in the post.
So far this season, McCaffrey has 21 rushes for 57 yards and nine catches for 72 yards. He has yet to score a regular season touchdown for Carolina, but will be looking for his first this Sunday when the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints.
