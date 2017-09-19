Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey hasn’t scored a touchdown yet in the regular season, but will be looking to change that this weekend against New Orleans.
Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey’s new cleats are too fresh. Check them out

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

September 19, 2017 1:26 PM

Christian McCaffrey posted an Instagram story Tuesday that shows off his new cleats, and Panthers fans are going to like what they see.

IMG_2426
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey posted his new cleats on his Instagram story, and they’re pretty sweet.

The rookie running back out of Stanford’s newest kicks feature a snow leopard design, complete with eyes on the heels and spots all over. The shoes are courtesy of a Charlotte-based sneaker company, Sneaker Replay, which McCaffrey tagged in the post.

So far this season, McCaffrey has 21 rushes for 57 yards and nine catches for 72 yards. He has yet to score a regular season touchdown for Carolina, but will be looking for his first this Sunday when the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints.

Brendan Marks

