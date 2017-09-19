Panthers place Greg Olsen on injured reserve, promote rookie fullback

The Panthers have placed tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on Monday to repair his broken right foot.
The team confirmed the move on Tuesday. Olsen, an 11-year veteran in the NFL, has not previously missed a game since his rookie season.
“He broke the fifth metatarsal on his right foot – it’s called a Jones fracture,” head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion told the team website. “He had a screw inserted to repair the fracture.”
In a corresponding move, rookie fullback Alex Armah signed with the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster from the practice squad on Tuesday.
Armah, a versatile pass-catching fullback out of West Georgia, had a promising preseason but did not make the original 53-man roster. Instead, the sixth-round draft pick was released by Carolina, which had hoped he would clear waivers to re-sign with the practice squad. He did so the following day.
Olsen broke his foot in the second quarter of the Panthers' game against Buffalo on Sunday, which highlighted the need for another blocker/pass-catcher to either be added to the team externally or pulled up from the practice squad. Armah seemed a fitting option.
The Panthers are hopeful he can return after his eight-week injured reserve designation. Olsen can practice with the team six weeks from the day he was designated to IR.
Prior to the beginning of the season, Olsen had performance-based incentives added to his contract, including stipulations for hitting 1,000 receiving yards for a fourth consecutive season. Olsen, a favorite target of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, became the first tight end in history to have three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
Tight end Ed Dickson will be expected to step up in place of Olsen.
To fill Armah’s vacancy on the practice squad, the Panthers re-signed receiver Keyarris Garrett. Garrett was released last week to make room for tight end Bucky Hodges.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments