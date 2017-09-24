Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers host winless New Orleans Saints

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause

1:33 Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful'

1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

1:21 Austin Duke rejoins the Panthers: 'It's just the beginning'

0:29 What Panthers Ron Rivera is hearing about his relatives in Puerto Rico after Maria

0:42 What Panthers' Thomas Davis expects from ex-teammate A.J. Klein, now with Saints

0:49 Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster.

1:04 Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

1:28 Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL