Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers host winless New Orleans Saints

More Videos

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Pause
Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful' 1:33

Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful'

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Austin Duke rejoins the Panthers: 'It's just the beginning' 1:21

Austin Duke rejoins the Panthers: 'It's just the beginning'

What Panthers Ron Rivera is hearing about his relatives in Puerto Rico after Maria 0:29

What Panthers Ron Rivera is hearing about his relatives in Puerto Rico after Maria

What Panthers' Thomas Davis expects from ex-teammate A.J. Klein, now with Saints 0:42

What Panthers' Thomas Davis expects from ex-teammate A.J. Klein, now with Saints

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster. 0:49

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster.

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco 1:04

Why Carolina Panthers players are eager for Sunday's opener at San Francisco

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL 1:28

Christian McCaffrey's first impressions on Luke Kuechly, life in the NFL

Panthers coach after loss to Titans: 'Gotta get back to physical football' 2:35

Panthers coach after loss to Titans: 'Gotta get back to physical football'

  • She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

    Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward.

Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers host winless New Orleans Saints

By Jourdan Rodrigue, Joseph Person, Scott Fowler and Brendan Marks

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

September 24, 2017 11:30 AM

NFL Week 3 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (2-0) and New Orleans Saints (0-2) play in Bank of America Stadium. Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful'

View More Video