Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) in the first half of Sunday’s game at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) in the first half of Sunday’s game at Bank of America Stadium. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) in the first half of Sunday’s game at Bank of America Stadium. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 8:02 PM

Saints 34, Panthers 13

New Orleans

7

10

7

10

34

Carolina

3

3

7

0

13

First Quarter

Car—FG Gano 32, 6:19. Drive: 15 plays, 61 yards, 8:41. Key Plays: Stewart 17 run; Stewart 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Newton 4 pass to Benjamin on 3rd-and-3. Carolina 3, New Orleans 0.

NO—Thomas 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :22. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:57. Key Plays: Brees 16 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-8; Brees 11 pass to Thomas; Brees 12 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-4. New Orleans 7, Carolina 3.

Second Quarter

Car—FG Gano 48, 10:46. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: Newton 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Samuel 31 run. New Orleans 7, Carolina 6.

NO—B.Coleman 11 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:42. Drive: 4 plays, 24 yards, 2:08. Key Plays: P.Williams 7 interception return to Carolina 24; Brees 11 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-8. New Orleans 14, Carolina 6.

NO—FG Lutz 33, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Ingram 15 run; Brees 13 pass to Lewis; Kamara 12 run; Ginn 15 run. New Orleans 17, Carolina 6.

Third Quarter

NO—Ginn 40 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:09. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:51. Key Plays: Brees 7 pass to Kamara on 3rd-and-7; Brees 21 pass to Fleener on 3rd-and-8. New Orleans 24, Carolina 6.

Car—Newton 3 run (Gano kick), 1:18. Drive: 7 plays, 83 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Newton 19 pass to Funchess; McCaffrey 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Newton 37 pass to McCaffrey; Newton 21 pass to Funchess; Newton 11 pass to McCaffrey. New Orleans 24, Carolina 13.

Fourth Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 50, 11:57. Drive: 7 plays, 44 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Brees 26 pass to Thomas; Ingram 11 run; C.Fleener 10-yard offensive pass interference penalty; Brees 13 pass to J.Hill; Peterson 11 run. New Orleans 27, Carolina 13.

NO—Kamara 25 run (Lutz kick), 4:42. Drive: 4 plays, 35 yards, 2:16. Key Plays: Vaccaro 30 interception return to Carolina 35; Ingram 5 run on 3rd-and-5. New Orleans 34, Carolina 13.

A—73,775.

NO

Car

FIRST DOWNS

21

18

Rushing

9

11

Passing

12

7

Penalty

0

0

THIRD DOWN EFF

6-12

7-14

FOURTH DOWN EFF

0-0

0-0

TOTAL NET YARDS

362

288

Total Plays

57

59

Avg Gain

6.4

4.9

NET YARDS RUSHING

149

132

Rushes

27

22

Avg per rush

5.5

6.0

NET YARDS PASSING

213

156

Sacked-Yds lost

1-7

4-28

Gross-Yds passing

220

184

Completed-Att.

22-29

19-33

Had Intercepted

0

3

Yards-Pass Play

7.1

4.2

KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB

6-5-5

4-4-4

PUNTS-Avg.

3-50.0

3-43.0

Punts blocked.

0

0

FGs-PATs blocked

0-0

0-0

TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE

49

42

Punt Returns

1-12

2-12

Kickoff Returns

0-0

1-30

Interceptions

3-37

0-0

PENALTIES-Yds

1-10

1-5

FUMBLES-Lost

0-0

2-0

TIME OF POSSESSION

31:09

28:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Orleans, Ingram 14-56, Kamara 2-37, Peterson 9-33, Ginn 1-15, Lewis 1-8. Carolina, Stewart 12-57, Samuel 1-31, Newton 3-16, McCaffrey 4-16, Whittaker 2-12.

PASSING—New Orleans, Brees 22-29-0-220. Carolina, Newton 17-26-3-167, Anderson 2-7-0-17.

RECEIVING—New Orleans, Thomas 7-87, Lewis 3-15, Kamara 3-5, Ginn 2-44, Ingram 2-30, Peterson 2-4, Fleener 1-21, Coleman 1-11, Hill 1-3. Carolina, McCaffrey 9-101, Funchess 4-58, Benjamin 2-8, Samuel 2-5, Dickson 1-8, Stewart 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS—New Orleans, Ginn 1-12. Carolina, Byrd 1-9, McCaffrey 1-3.

KICKOFF RETURNS—New Orleans, None. Carolina, Samuel 1-30.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS—New Orleans, Crawley 8-1-0, Anzalone 4-3-0, Jordan 3-4-1, Okafor 3-2-1, Vaccaro 3-2-0, Klein 2-4-0, Te’o 2-3-0, Bell 2-2-0, Williams 2-1-0, Hendrickson 1-1-1, Kikaha 1-0-1, Davison 1-0-0, Onyemata 0-2-0, Williams 0-2-0, Parry 0-1-0. Carolina, Coleman 6-3-0, Davis 5-2-0, Thompson 5-2-0, Kuechly 4-4-0, Worley 4-3-0, Bradberry 3-1-0, Addison 2-4-1, Adams 1-2-0, Munnerlyn 1-2-0, Short 1-1-0, Johnson 0-2-0, Mayo 0-1-0, Butler 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS—New Orleans, Vaccaro 1-30, Williams 1-7, Williams 1-0. Carolina, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Orleans, Lutz 56.

OFFICIALS—Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Phil McKinnely, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Jon Lucivansky, SJ Rick Patterson, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Louis Nazzaro.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers fans wait anxiously for Cam Newton to begin his pregame routine

Panthers fans wait anxiously for Cam Newton to begin his pregame routine 0:52

Panthers fans wait anxiously for Cam Newton to begin his pregame routine
Panthers Ron Rivera disappointed in defensive performance 0:31

Panthers Ron Rivera disappointed in defensive performance
Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 2:35

Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem

View More Video