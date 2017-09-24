New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

Saints 34, Panthers 13
New Orleans
7
10
7
10
—
34
Carolina
3
3
7
0
—
13
First Quarter
Car—FG Gano 32, 6:19. Drive: 15 plays, 61 yards, 8:41. Key Plays: Stewart 17 run; Stewart 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Newton 4 pass to Benjamin on 3rd-and-3. Carolina 3, New Orleans 0.
NO—Thomas 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :22. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:57. Key Plays: Brees 16 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-8; Brees 11 pass to Thomas; Brees 12 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-4. New Orleans 7, Carolina 3.
Second Quarter
Car—FG Gano 48, 10:46. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: Newton 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Samuel 31 run. New Orleans 7, Carolina 6.
NO—B.Coleman 11 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:42. Drive: 4 plays, 24 yards, 2:08. Key Plays: P.Williams 7 interception return to Carolina 24; Brees 11 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-8. New Orleans 14, Carolina 6.
NO—FG Lutz 33, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Ingram 15 run; Brees 13 pass to Lewis; Kamara 12 run; Ginn 15 run. New Orleans 17, Carolina 6.
Third Quarter
NO—Ginn 40 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:09. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:51. Key Plays: Brees 7 pass to Kamara on 3rd-and-7; Brees 21 pass to Fleener on 3rd-and-8. New Orleans 24, Carolina 6.
Car—Newton 3 run (Gano kick), 1:18. Drive: 7 plays, 83 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Newton 19 pass to Funchess; McCaffrey 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Newton 37 pass to McCaffrey; Newton 21 pass to Funchess; Newton 11 pass to McCaffrey. New Orleans 24, Carolina 13.
Fourth Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 50, 11:57. Drive: 7 plays, 44 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Brees 26 pass to Thomas; Ingram 11 run; C.Fleener 10-yard offensive pass interference penalty; Brees 13 pass to J.Hill; Peterson 11 run. New Orleans 27, Carolina 13.
NO—Kamara 25 run (Lutz kick), 4:42. Drive: 4 plays, 35 yards, 2:16. Key Plays: Vaccaro 30 interception return to Carolina 35; Ingram 5 run on 3rd-and-5. New Orleans 34, Carolina 13.
A—73,775.
NO
Car
FIRST DOWNS
21
18
Rushing
9
11
Passing
12
7
Penalty
0
0
THIRD DOWN EFF
6-12
7-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF
0-0
0-0
TOTAL NET YARDS
362
288
Total Plays
57
59
Avg Gain
6.4
4.9
NET YARDS RUSHING
149
132
Rushes
27
22
Avg per rush
5.5
6.0
NET YARDS PASSING
213
156
Sacked-Yds lost
1-7
4-28
Gross-Yds passing
220
184
Completed-Att.
22-29
19-33
Had Intercepted
0
3
Yards-Pass Play
7.1
4.2
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
6-5-5
4-4-4
PUNTS-Avg.
3-50.0
3-43.0
Punts blocked.
0
0
FGs-PATs blocked
0-0
0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
49
42
Punt Returns
1-12
2-12
Kickoff Returns
0-0
1-30
Interceptions
3-37
0-0
PENALTIES-Yds
1-10
1-5
FUMBLES-Lost
0-0
2-0
TIME OF POSSESSION
31:09
28:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New Orleans, Ingram 14-56, Kamara 2-37, Peterson 9-33, Ginn 1-15, Lewis 1-8. Carolina, Stewart 12-57, Samuel 1-31, Newton 3-16, McCaffrey 4-16, Whittaker 2-12.
PASSING—New Orleans, Brees 22-29-0-220. Carolina, Newton 17-26-3-167, Anderson 2-7-0-17.
RECEIVING—New Orleans, Thomas 7-87, Lewis 3-15, Kamara 3-5, Ginn 2-44, Ingram 2-30, Peterson 2-4, Fleener 1-21, Coleman 1-11, Hill 1-3. Carolina, McCaffrey 9-101, Funchess 4-58, Benjamin 2-8, Samuel 2-5, Dickson 1-8, Stewart 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS—New Orleans, Ginn 1-12. Carolina, Byrd 1-9, McCaffrey 1-3.
KICKOFF RETURNS—New Orleans, None. Carolina, Samuel 1-30.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS—New Orleans, Crawley 8-1-0, Anzalone 4-3-0, Jordan 3-4-1, Okafor 3-2-1, Vaccaro 3-2-0, Klein 2-4-0, Te’o 2-3-0, Bell 2-2-0, Williams 2-1-0, Hendrickson 1-1-1, Kikaha 1-0-1, Davison 1-0-0, Onyemata 0-2-0, Williams 0-2-0, Parry 0-1-0. Carolina, Coleman 6-3-0, Davis 5-2-0, Thompson 5-2-0, Kuechly 4-4-0, Worley 4-3-0, Bradberry 3-1-0, Addison 2-4-1, Adams 1-2-0, Munnerlyn 1-2-0, Short 1-1-0, Johnson 0-2-0, Mayo 0-1-0, Butler 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS—New Orleans, Vaccaro 1-30, Williams 1-7, Williams 1-0. Carolina, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Orleans, Lutz 56.
OFFICIALS—Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Phil McKinnely, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Jon Lucivansky, SJ Rick Patterson, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Louis Nazzaro.
