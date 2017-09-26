Carolina Panthers

September 26, 2017 12:05 PM

Former Panthers player wows judges on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

A former Carolina Panthers player wowed judges Monday night on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice.”

Esera Tuaolo, who played defensive tackle for the Panthers in 1999, auditioned during Monday night’s season premier. His performance of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” impressed judges Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton in particular, both of whom wanted to be Tuaolo’s coach for the show. He ended up picking Shelton as a mentor.

Tuaolo was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and played nine seasons in the NFL in the 1990s, including stints on the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL.com. In his final season in the NFL, Tuaolo played for the Panthers and had one sack, according to Pro Football Reference.

Since retiring from the NFL, Tuaolo came out as gay in 2002 and is an advocate for the LGBT community, according to his website. In an interview on “The Voice,” he described his experience coming out to his family as a huge relief.

“When I said those words for the first [time], when I said that I was gay, it was like this huge mountain just crumbled,” he said. “I felt light as a feather, but when I jumped on the scale I was still that 6-foot-4, 300 pound Samoan that’s gay and played in the NFL.”

LaVendrick Smith; @LaVendrickS

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Pause
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Carolina Panther Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off field during national anthem 2:34

Carolina Panther Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off field during national anthem

Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful' 1:33

Former commissioner Tagliabue calls Trump's remarks 'insulting and disgraceful'

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on recent statements and injustice 1:23

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on recent statements and injustice

Panthers Ron Rivera passionate in his speech to players about the America he envisions 1:34

Panthers Ron Rivera passionate in his speech to players about the America he envisions

Panthers Cam Newton proclaims offense will be better 1:33

Panthers Cam Newton proclaims offense will be better

Panthers Ron Rivera disappointed in defensive performance 0:31

Panthers Ron Rivera disappointed in defensive performance

Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off the field during anthem 2:34

Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off the field during anthem

Carolina Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey on red-zone inefficiencies 1:05

Carolina Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey on red-zone inefficiencies

  • Panthers Ron Rivera: Kelvin Benjamin sustains injury to previously injured leg

    Following the Panthers loss to the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium, head coach Ron Rivera spoke about wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin's leg injury and the reason behind sitting quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter.

Panthers Ron Rivera: Kelvin Benjamin sustains injury to previously injured leg

View more video

Carolina Panthers