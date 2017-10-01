Final: Carolina Panthers 33, New England Patriots 30 | Live NFL updates

More Videos 0:39 Panthers Ron Rivera happy with Cam Newton's progress Pause 0:52 Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 0:21 Panthers safety Mike Adams on what Sunday's win against Patriots means 0:44 Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that 0:56 Panthers' Graham Gano talks about game-winning kick to beat Patriots 0:56 Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist 0:38 Ron Rivera: Panthers expected win over Patriots 0:40 Panthers Luke Kuechly says you have to make stops against the Patriots 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51 Panthers' Julius Peppers stands by bench during national anthem Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers' Julius Peppers stands by bench during national anthem Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers stood by the team's bench during the national anthem on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at Gillette Stadium. Peppers remained in the team's locker room last Sunday before the Saints' game. Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers stood by the team's bench during the national anthem on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at Gillette Stadium. Peppers remained in the team's locker room last Sunday before the Saints' game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

