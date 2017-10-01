Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

Panthers 33, Patriots 30
Carolina
3
14
6
10
—
33
New England
3
13
0
14
—
30
First Quarter
NE—FG Gostkowski 41, 11:47.
Car—FG Gano 32, 7:41.
Second Quarter
NE—Hogan 2 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 12:39.
Car—Whittaker 28 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 9:41.
NE—FG Gostkowski 35, 4:30.
Car—Funchess 10 pass from Newton (Gano kick), :26.
NE—FG Gostkowski 58, :00.
Third Quarter
Car—Funchess 16 pass from Newton (kick failed), 2:47.
Fourth Quarter
Car—Newton 7 run (Gano kick), 12:58.
NE—Lewis 8 run (Gostkowski kick), 8:46.
NE—Amendola 1 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:09.
Car—FG Gano 48, :00.
A—65,878.
Car
NE
First downs
28
24
Total Net Yards
444
373
Rushes-yards
29-140
19-80
Passing
304
293
Punt Returns
2-25
0-0
Kickoff Returns
3-58
1-23
Interceptions Ret.
0-0
1-(minu
Comp-Att-Int
22-29-1
32-45-0
Sacked-Yards Lost
2-12
3-14
Punts
1-35.0
3-45.0
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
0-0
Penalties-Yards
1-33
7-55
Time of Possession
28:53
31:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Carolina, Stewart 14-68, Newton 8-44, McCaffrey 6-16, Byrd 1-12. New England, Gillislee 12-49, Lewis 4-18, White 1-7, Cooks 1-4, Brady 1-2.
PASSING—Carolina, Newton 22-29-1-316. New England, Brady 32-45-0-307.
RECEIVING—Carolina, Funchess 7-70, Benjamin 4-104, McCaffrey 4-33, Dickson 3-62, Whittaker 3-34, Shepard 1-13. New England, White 10-47, Amendola 6-42, Hogan 5-60, Gronkowski 4-80, Cooks 3-38, Develin 2-14, Dorsett 1-17, Lewis 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Comments