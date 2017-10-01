More Videos

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with Cam Newton's progress

Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Ron Rivera: Panthers expected win over Patriots

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team

Panthers safety Mike Adams on what Sunday's win against Patriots means

Panthers' Graham Gano talks about game-winning kick to beat Patriots

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

  • Panthers owner Jerry Richardson visits field before Patriots game

    Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson visits the field at Gillette Stadium prior to the team's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson visits the field at Gillette Stadium prior to the team's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 1, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 4:37 PM

Panthers 33, Patriots 30

Carolina

3

14

6

10

33

New England

3

13

0

14

30

First Quarter

NE—FG Gostkowski 41, 11:47.

Car—FG Gano 32, 7:41.

Second Quarter

NE—Hogan 2 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 12:39.

Car—Whittaker 28 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 9:41.

NE—FG Gostkowski 35, 4:30.

Car—Funchess 10 pass from Newton (Gano kick), :26.

NE—FG Gostkowski 58, :00.

Third Quarter

Car—Funchess 16 pass from Newton (kick failed), 2:47.

Fourth Quarter

Car—Newton 7 run (Gano kick), 12:58.

NE—Lewis 8 run (Gostkowski kick), 8:46.

NE—Amendola 1 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:09.

Car—FG Gano 48, :00.

A—65,878.

Car

NE

First downs

28

24

Total Net Yards

444

373

Rushes-yards

29-140

19-80

Passing

304

293

Punt Returns

2-25

0-0

Kickoff Returns

3-58

1-23

Interceptions Ret.

0-0

1-(minu

Comp-Att-Int

22-29-1

32-45-0

Sacked-Yards Lost

2-12

3-14

Punts

1-35.0

3-45.0

Fumbles-Lost

1-1

0-0

Penalties-Yards

1-33

7-55

Time of Possession

28:53

31:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carolina, Stewart 14-68, Newton 8-44, McCaffrey 6-16, Byrd 1-12. New England, Gillislee 12-49, Lewis 4-18, White 1-7, Cooks 1-4, Brady 1-2.

PASSING—Carolina, Newton 22-29-1-316. New England, Brady 32-45-0-307.

RECEIVING—Carolina, Funchess 7-70, Benjamin 4-104, McCaffrey 4-33, Dickson 3-62, Whittaker 3-34, Shepard 1-13. New England, White 10-47, Amendola 6-42, Hogan 5-60, Gronkowski 4-80, Cooks 3-38, Develin 2-14, Dorsett 1-17, Lewis 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

