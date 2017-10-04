More Videos

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton trying to do whatever team needs 0:28

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton trying to do whatever team needs

Pause
Carolina Panthers lineman Ryan Kalil back at practice 0:33

Carolina Panthers lineman Ryan Kalil back at practice

Carolina Panthers safety Demetrious Cox speaks on being ready to play 0:50

Carolina Panthers safety Demetrious Cox speaks on being ready to play

Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means 0:27

Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means

Panthers' Julius Peppers stands by bench during national anthem 0:51

Panthers' Julius Peppers stands by bench during national anthem

Carolina Panthers rookie Curtis Samuel wants to make most of his opportunities at WR 0:26

Carolina Panthers rookie Curtis Samuel wants to make most of his opportunities at WR

Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture 0:46

Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 0:52

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team

Panthers stand for national anthem minus defensive end Julius Peppers 2:06

Panthers stand for national anthem minus defensive end Julius Peppers

Panthers safety Mike Adams on what Sunday's win against Patriots means 0:21

Panthers safety Mike Adams on what Sunday's win against Patriots means

  • Carolina Panthers Jairus Byrd talks about joining the team.

    Carolina Panthers defensive back Jairus Byrd talks about joining the team. Byrd has experience with the NFL's Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.

Carolina Panthers Jairus Byrd talks about joining the team.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Jairus Byrd talks about joining the team. Byrd has experience with the NFL's Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com