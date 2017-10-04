Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton raised his fist in the air following his rushing touchdown against the New England Patriots to signify black power but he also wants to bring people together and joy to the fans watching.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton believes people need to come together to solve the recent issues dividing the country. Following the team's victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Newton said that sports bring everyone together.