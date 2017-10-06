NCCU’s Cam Newton story is totally different than the one you’ve been reading about

Cam Newton, in center, with his family members Jackie (mother), on right, younger brother Caylin on left, serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to youngsters during Cam Newton Foundation's "Cam's Thanksgiving Jam." The panthers quarterback along with members of his family and more than 50 volunteers served up a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 800 underprivileged kids held at The Fillmore on Nov. 23, 2015. Robert Lahser rlahser@charlotteobserver.com