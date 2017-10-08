Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions | Who maintains mojo in Motown?

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton arrives at Ford Field 0:27

Panthers Cam Newton arrives at Ford Field

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Key for Panthers: Being selfless and having humility, says Jonathan Stewart 1:27

Key for Panthers: Being selfless and having humility, says Jonathan Stewart

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers 3:46

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers

Panthers game Sunday a homecoming for wide receiver Devin Funchess 1:42

Panthers game Sunday a homecoming for wide receiver Devin Funchess

Here are Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for Week 5 1:27

Here are Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for Week 5

Panthers arrive at Ford Field in Detroit 0:51

Panthers arrive at Ford Field in Detroit

Greg Olsen: Panthers running game 'still goes through Stew,' more fine-tuning ahead 0:36

Greg Olsen: Panthers running game 'still goes through Stew,' more fine-tuning ahead

Panthers' Cam Newton apologizes for 'degrading' comments towards female reporter 1:20

Panthers' Cam Newton apologizes for "degrading" comments towards female reporter

Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off the field during anthem 2:34

Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off the field during anthem

  • Panthers arrive at Ford Field in Detroit

    The Carolina Panthers arrived at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, October 8, 2017 in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions.

The Carolina Panthers arrived at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, October 8, 2017 in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
The Carolina Panthers arrived at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, October 8, 2017 in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions | Who maintains mojo in Motown?

By Joseph Person and Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

October 08, 2017 11:01 AM

NFL Week 5 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (3-1) and Detroit Lions (3-1) play at Ford Field. Both teams are 3-1 and coming off wins.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Scott Fowler, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton arrives for pregame work

View More Video