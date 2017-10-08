Panthers Cam Newton offers a surprising take on that Devin Funchess touchdown

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera discusses the importance of the touchdown pass by quarterback Cam Newton to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin during third-quarter action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
For weeks the Carolina Panthers have been looking to spread the ball around and on Sunday they did. Wide receivers Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin had touchdown pass receptions and tight end Ed Dickson had a career day.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wore a Rosie the Riveter pin on his hat Sunday in Detroit. Newton says that he wore the pin to represent all the hard working women. Newton also discussed the difficulty of this past week.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton explains the set up for rookie running back Christian McCaffrey's first touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com