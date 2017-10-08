More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton: There's still room for improvement 1:05

Panthers Cam Newton: There's still room for improvement

Pause
Panthers Ed Dickson: 'We have to believe in ourselves' 0:33

Panthers Ed Dickson: "We have to believe in ourselves"

Panthers QB Cam Newton arrives for pregame work 0:34

Panthers QB Cam Newton arrives for pregame work

Panthers QB Cam Newton: My arm strength is improving but ... 0:52

Panthers QB Cam Newton: My arm strength is improving but ...

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Panthers Julius Peppers on win vs. Lions 0:38

Panthers Julius Peppers on win vs. Lions

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Panthers Cam Newton on running back Christian McCaffrey's touchdown 0:40

Panthers Cam Newton on running back Christian McCaffrey's touchdown

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on spreading the ball around 0:40

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on spreading the ball around

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers 3:46

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers

  • Panthers Cam Newton offers a surprising take on that Devin Funchess touchdown

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that his touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Funchess was on a broken play. The breakdown started before the ball was snapped.

Panthers Cam Newton offers a surprising take on that Devin Funchess touchdown

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that his touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Funchess was on a broken play. The breakdown started before the ball was snapped.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com