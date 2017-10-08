Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on spreading the ball around
For weeks the Carolina Panthers have been looking to spread the ball around and on Sunday they did. Wide receivers Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin had touchdown pass receptions and tight end Ed Dickson had a career day. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Sinerjsiner@charlotteobserver.com
More Videos
0:40
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on spreading the ball around
0:52
Panthers QB Cam Newton: My arm strength is improving but ...
1:05
Panthers Cam Newton: There's still room for improvement
0:59
Panthers Cam Newton: Funchess touchdown on a broken play
0:40
Panthers Cam Newton on running back Christian McCaffrey's touchdown
0:40
Panthers Cam Newton: At the end of the day you live and learn
0:53
Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time players plays Sunday
1:19
Panthers Cam Newton wears Rosie the Riveter pin on hat
0:38
Panthers Julius Peppers on win vs. Lions
0:33
Panthers Ed Dickson: "We have to believe in ourselves"
0:32
Panthers Ed Dickson will take a win over personal stats any day
0:51
Panthers Ron Rivera on Cam Newton's progress, arm strength
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wore a Rosie the Riveter pin on his hat Sunday in Detroit. Newton says that he wore the pin to represent all the hard working women. Newton also discussed the difficulty of this past week.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton explains the set up for rookie running back Christian McCaffrey's first touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com