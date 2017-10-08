Carolina Panthers report card: Grades reflect production, always a winner in Detroit

More Videos

Panthers Devin Funchess on coming home to Detroit and the broken play that resulted in a touchdown 1:15

Panthers Devin Funchess on coming home to Detroit and the broken play that resulted in a touchdown

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton offers a surprising take on that Devin Funchess touchdown 0:59

Panthers Cam Newton offers a surprising take on that Devin Funchess touchdown

Panthers Ron Rivera on the importance of the touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin 0:32

Panthers Ron Rivera on the importance of the touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Panthers Ed Dickson: 'We have to believe in ourselves' 0:33

Panthers Ed Dickson: "We have to believe in ourselves"

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on spreading the ball around 0:40

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on spreading the ball around

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers 3:46

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers

Panthers QB Cam Newton: My arm strength is improving but ... 0:52

Panthers QB Cam Newton: My arm strength is improving but ...

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments 0:36

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments

  • Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on spreading the ball around

    For weeks the Carolina Panthers have been looking to spread the ball around and on Sunday they did. Wide receivers Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin had touchdown pass receptions and tight end Ed Dickson had a career day.

For weeks the Carolina Panthers have been looking to spread the ball around and on Sunday they did. Wide receivers Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin had touchdown pass receptions and tight end Ed Dickson had a career day. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
For weeks the Carolina Panthers have been looking to spread the ball around and on Sunday they did. Wide receivers Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin had touchdown pass receptions and tight end Ed Dickson had a career day. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers report card: Grades reflect production, always a winner in Detroit

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 08, 2017 8:34 PM

Grading the Carolina Panthers for Sunday’s game at Detroit:

A Quarterback: Cam Newton posted back-to-back 300-yard passing games for the first time since the first two games of his career. This after a couple of Lions defenders said they wanted to make Newton beat them with his arm. Consider it done.

C- Running backs: There wasn’t much running room against a Detroit defense that stacked in the box to try to shut down Newton and Jonathan Stewart. Carolina had 28 rushes for 28 yards, although Christian McCaffrey caught a 6-yard TD for his first career score.

PANTHERS_LIONS_16
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson had a career day in Detroit.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

A Receivers: Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin both caught TD passes, and Benjamin sealed the win with a clutch, 17-yard reception on third-and-9 in the game’s final minutes. But TE Ed Dickson upstaged them by getting behind the LBs for a career day.

B Offensive line: The line didn’t open many holes up front, although the numbers were stacked against it. Newton was sacked three times, but most of the game he had time to throw – including on his TD pass to Funchess.

B Defensive line: Kawann Short sacked Matthew Stafford twice, including a strip-sack that resulted in the Panthers’ first takeaway since Week 1. Mario Addison and Julius Peppers also added sacks for a group that rushed Stafford hard in the second half.

C Linebackers: It was that rare so-so day for the linebackers. Luke Kuechly had a team-high eight tackles, but missed a few others. Thomas Davis recovered Stafford’s fumble, but hasn’t been the same since his rib injury. And Shaq Thompson got beat on Darren Fells’ second TD catch.

C- Secondary: CB Daryl Worley had a pair of pass interference penalties and was benched briefly in the first half. Safety Colin Jones had five tackles starting in place of Kurt Coleman. At least the secondary limited the damage: Stafford’s longest completion was 25 yards.

B- Special teams: Graham Gano finally missed (from 55 yards) after starting the year 12-for-12. Michael Palardy had a 60-yard punt, and averaged 46.8 yards. Curtis Samuel taking a knee on a kickoff return was a head-scratcher.

B Coaching: Ron Rivera has done a good job keeping his team focused during a couple of distraction-filled weeks. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has to do a better job scheming with a late lead. But the Panthers are 4-1 and beginning to click on most cylinders.

Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers Devin Funchess on coming home to Detroit and the broken play that resulted in a touchdown

View More Video