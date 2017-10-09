Headliners from Panthers ‘estimated’ injury report

The Carolina Panthers didn’t have practice Monday, but that didn’t stop the team from filing an injury report.
NFL rules required the team to submit the report, but instead of saying everyone on the 53-man roster “did not practice,” the team had to to “estimate” which players would have practiced and which would not. Every Carolina player who was injured during Sunday’s 27-24 victory over Detroit re-entered the game after.
The headliners from Monday’s injury report were the three players who missed Sunday’s game – safety Kurt Coleman (knee), safety Demetrious Cox (ankle) and center Ryan Kalil (neck).
Coleman originally sprained his knee early in Carolina’s Week 4 victory over New England. Cox also did not finish that game. Kalil has been dealing with his neck issues since Week 2, and he has now missed four games.
Otherwise, defensive end Julius Peppers and running back Jonathan Stewart were also listed as players who would not have practiced Monday, although on a normal week both are likely to have just taken rest days, as is customary for veterans.
The Panthers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
