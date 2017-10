More Videos 2:35 Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem Pause 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:37 'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles 3:46 Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers 0:39 A short week for Panthers, Christian McCaffrey 1:15 Panthers QB Cam Newton addresses racial injustice: What hurts, what helps 0:21 Panthers' Christian McCaffrey is fast on the field and off. Here's how. 2:06 Panthers stand for national anthem minus defensive end Julius Peppers 0:38 Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey describes his first NFL touchdown 2:34 Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off the field during anthem Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey is fast on the field and off. Here's how. Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey has impressive speed on the field but also is quick to get around following practice at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey has impressive speed on the field but also is quick to get around following practice at Bank of America Stadium. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey has impressive speed on the field but also is quick to get around following practice at Bank of America Stadium. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com