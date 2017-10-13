Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Thursday’s game

More Videos 0:48 Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short descibes game with Philadelphia Eagles as a dogfight Pause 0:52 Carolina Panthers Andrew Norwell: We've got to get Jonathan Stewart room to run 0:29 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:03 Panthers coach Ron Rivera questioned about decisions near end of half, game 1:00 What happened on the last two Panthers drives against Eagles 0:40 Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success 1:01 Panthers Cam Newton: Fans deserve better than the loss to Eagles 0:59 Panthers Greg Olsen missing camaraderie with teammates 0:34 Panthers Cam Newton: We have got to find ways to get running game going Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com