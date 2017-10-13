Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz catches a 1-yard, second-quarter touchdown against Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night.
Carolina Panthers

Panthers CB Daryl Worley has ‘no clue’ why he was benched vs. Eagles

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 13, 2017 1:08 PM

Lost in the Luke Kuechly concussion and a one-score defeat Thursday night was an apparent change at one of the Panthers’ cornerback spots.

Kevon Seymour, acquired before the season in a trade with Buffalo, replaced Daryl Worley after the second series and played the rest of the game against Philadelphia opposite top cornerback James Bradberry.

Worley, who had two pass interference penalties last week at Detroit, gave up completions on each of the Eagles’ first two drives, including a 16-yarder to Marcus Johnson.

Seymour was in the next series and ended up playing 39 of the 62 defensive snaps, compared to 23 for Worley.

Kevon Seymour
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery catches a deep pass from Carson Wentz in the third quarter as Carolina Panthers cornerback Kevon Seymour defends Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium. The Eagles won 28-23.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Worley was back on the field in the second quarter and was beaten by tight end Zach Ertz on a 1-yard touchdown catch.

Seymour started at New England two weeks ago when Worley was out with a shoulder injury. But Worley said he was healthy Thursday and was never told why he was benched.

“I have no clue,” said Worley, who started 11 games last year as a rookie.

Worley continued to play special teams and had a shot to grab a muffed punt by former Panther Kenjon Barner that the Eagles recovered early in the second quarter.

“Everyone’s in this league to play, right? No one likes sitting on the sidelines,” Worley said. “It is what it is. I’m here for the team. I’m doing whatever they ask me to do to win. If they don’t feel as though they can win with me on the field, then I guess so be it.”

Seymour, acquired in exchange for wideout Kaelin Clay and a seventh-round pick, started three games for the Bills as a rookie last season.

The former sixth-round pick from Southern Cal played well against the Eagles -- “minus the deep ball.”

That would be the 37-yard catch Alshon Jeffery made against him on a stop-and-go route late in the third quarter.

“I should’ve done a better job staying on top,” Seymour said. “He did a good job lulling me to sleep.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

